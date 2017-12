CONE PARK TO OPEN DECEMBER 21ST

EVEN THOUGH IT DOESN’T SEEM LIKE WINTER YET, SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK WILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC NEXT THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21ST.

CITY PARKS OFFICIALS SAY THE PARK WILL BE OPEN FROM 5PM UNTIL 9PM THAT EVENING, AND FROM 9AM UNTIL 9PM NEXT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY DECEMBER 22ND AND 23RD.

THE PARK WILL ALSO BE OPEN SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24TH FROM 9AM UNTIL 1PM AND THEN CLOSE CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY.

PARK OFFICIALS SAY SNOW TUBES WILL BE PROVIDED AT THE PARK AND THAT NO OUTSIDE TUBES OR BOARDS WILL BE ALLOWED.

THE TUBING HILL CAN ACCOMMODATE UP TO 300 USERS DURING EACH FOUR HOUR SESSION WITH A MINIMUM AGE OF 5 YEARS OLD TO GO TUBING.

YOU MAY MAKE RESERVATIONS BY CALLING 279-6126.