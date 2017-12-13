BOSSMAN ANNOUNCES RUN FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT

James Carlin’s victory in the Iowa State Senate District 3 election Tuesday means that another special election will be held soon to fill the Iowa house seat that he is vacating.

The first candidate to seek that position has officially come forward.

Republican Jacob Bossman will seek the Iowa House District 6 seat which includes southern Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, Salix, and Bronson.

Bossman is a graduate of Morningside College where he earned a degree in Economics.

He has served on the staff of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley for 13 years.

Bossman is a longtime member of Morningside Lutheran Church and currently serves on the Morningside College Alumni Board.