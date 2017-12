ANTHEM TO HOST BOYS & GIRLS CLUB HOLIDAY AUCTION

THE SECOND HOLIDAY AUCTION TO BENEFIT SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB TAKES PLACE THURSDAY NIGHT.

CLUB DIRECTOR ELDEN BENSON SAYS THIS ONE TAKES PLACE IN ANTHEM AT THE HARD ROCK CASINO:

OC…WE HAVE TO AUCTION OFF. ;23

THERE’S ALSO A COUPLE OF VERY SPECIAL FOUR LEGGED ITEMS UP FOR BID IN THE EVENT THAT BEGINS AT 5:30PM:

OC……..$20,000. :30

A HUNDRED PER CENT OF THE AUCTION PROCEEDS HELP FUND ACTIVITIES AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB AT 8TH AND PEARL.

MEMBERSHIP REMAINS JUST TEN DOLLARS A YEAR FOR CHILDREN AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB.

THE CLUB SERVES OVER 1200 LOCAL CHILDREN ANNUALLY.