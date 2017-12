WOODBURY COUNTY LOOKS AT RURAL AMBULANCE SERVICE OPTIONS

WOODBURY COUNTY CONTINUES TO WORK ON A PLAN WHERE RURAL COMMUNITIES WILL HAVE EMERGENCY AMBULANCE SERVICE.

THAT WAS ONE OF THE TOPICS AT A JOINT MEETING OF RURAL MAYORS WITH COUNTY SUPERVISORS MONDAY NIGHT IN LAWTON.

COUNTY BUDGET MANAGER DENNIS BUTLER HAS DEVISED A PROPOSAL TO HELP RURAL TOWNS CONTINUE TO RECEIVE E-M-S SERVICE.

THEY WOULD HAVE TO AGREE TO PARTICIPATE IN COST SHARING WITH THE COUNTY:

IF SOME TOWNS DECIDE NOT TO PARTICIPATE, THAT COULD DRIVE UP THE COST FOR THOSE WHO DO, BUT ALSO LEAVE THE NON-PARTICIPANTS WITHOUT A RESPONSE FROM A COUNTY AMBULANCE DURING AN EMERGENCY:

COUNTY SUPERVISORS WOULD NEED TO APPROVE HIRING TWO FULL TIME AND ONE 3/4 TIME PARAMEDIC TO STAFF THE SERVICE.

BUTLER SAYS A TOWN HALL MEETING WILL BE SCHEDULED IN JANUARY AT WESTERN IOWA TECH FOR FURTHER DISCUSSION WITH THE RURAL COMMUNITIES.