REYNOLDS TO KEEP KING AS CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIRMAN

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she’ll keep fellow Republican Steve King involved in her gubernatorial campaign even though she condemns his recent online comment that criticized diversity.
Reynolds says the 4th District Congressman is one of multiple people serving as a state co-chair on her campaign, and she won’t always agree with everything they say.
King tweeted on Friday “diversity is not our strength” along with an article about the Hungarian prime minister’s anti-immigration views.
Iowa Democrats have called on Reynolds to drop King as a state co-chair.
Reynolds, who is seeking a four-year term next year, says she disagrees with King’s comment and won’t get “sidetracked” by it.
Radio Iowa contributed to this story