Jansen returns to Bishop Heelan as Head Football Coach

Bishop Heelan would like to announce Roger Jansen’s (Class of 1981) return as head football coach effective immediately. Jerry Steffen will remain on staff and serve as defensive coordinator. This will be Coach Jansen’s 3rd stint as head coach. He previously was head coach in 1997 and from 2000–2014. His career record at Bishop Heelan is 157-31, which is a .835 winning percentage. He coached 2 state winning teams in 2008 and 2013, while being runner-up in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2014.

From Jason Pratt “First of all I want to thank Jerry Steffen for his 3 years as head coach. His teams were successful and will continue to be a great asset to our program and school as defensive coordinator, which he was for almost 25 plus years before becoming head coach. Roger is was great for us before, and given the last 3 years he served under a great coach in Steve Ryan at Morningside College, we anticipate him being even better than before.”

“We feel Roger is the best person to be the next football coach. This will be an easy transition for our football program and school. We are excited about the future of Bishop Heelan Catholic football team going forward.”