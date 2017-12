HINTON STUDENT STRUCK BY VEHICLE OUTSIDE OF SCHOOL

A ten year old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle at the north entrance to the Hinton Community School Tuesday afternoon.

Hinton Police say the accident happened as school was dismissing just before 3:30pm.

The boy was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City by Hinton Ambulance.

His name and condition have not been released.

The investigation of the accident is continuing.