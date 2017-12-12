GALVAN-HERNANDEZ SENTENCED TO UP TO 60 YEARS IN PRISON

One of two men accused of killing and dismembering a northeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.
19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez was sentenced to 35 to 40 years for attempted second degree murder and 15 to 20 years for being an accessory to a felony in Dakota County District Court.
The terms are consecutive and Galvan-Hernandez must serve a minimum of 25 years in the plea agreement.
Authorities say Galvan-Hernandez and 26-year-old Andres Surber, both of Wakefield, fatally shot 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson, last November 1st.
Kubik was shot in the back of the head and his dismembered body was found in a culvert in rural Cedar County four days after he was reported missing.
In April, a judge ruled that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.