GALVAN-HERNANDEZ SENTENCED TO UP TO 60 YEARS IN PRISON

One of two men accused of killing and dismembering a northeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez was sentenced to 35 to 40 years for attempted second degree murder and 15 to 20 years for being an accessory to a felony in Dakota County District Court.

The terms are consecutive and Galvan-Hernandez must serve a minimum of 25 years in the plea agreement.

Authorities say Galvan-Hernandez and 26-year-old Andres Surber, both of Wakefield, fatally shot 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson, last November 1st.

Kubik was shot in the back of the head and his dismembered body was found in a culvert in rural Cedar County four days after he was reported missing.

In April, a judge ruled that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.