CITY COUNCIL & STATE LAWMAKERS DISCUSS PRIORITY ISSUES

Sioux City council members and department heads exchanged concerns with state legislators Tuesday at the 18th Annual City Legislative Day in City Hall.

Mayor Bob Scott told lawmakers it is critical to get the targeted jobs tax credit renewed by the Iowa Legislature for another five years:

State Senator Rick Bertrand knows that tax credit helps border cities like Sioux City compete with neighboring states to attract new jobs and industry.

Other concerns are renewing work force housing and historic tax credits which have been used in several projects including the current plan to restore the Warrior Hotel:

There was also a discussion on the city taking over emergency ambulance service.

State Representative Tim Kacena is a former firefighter who understands the financial challenge facing the city:

Bertrand said it was possible the legislature could allow for a special levy to allow cities and towns to help pay for EMS costs.

Representatives Chris Hall and Chuck Holz also attended the forum at City Hall.