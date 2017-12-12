CARLIN WINS DISTRICT 3 STATE SENATE ELECTION (UPDATE)

Updated 11:10pm 12/12/17

Republican Jim Carlin of Sioux City is moving from the Iowa House to take a seat in the Iowa Senate.

Carlin won the special election for the District 3 Senate seat over Democrat Todd Wendt of Le Mars, the former Superintendent of Le Mars Public Schools.

The unofficial vote total had Carlin winning 3591 to 2988.

Interestingly, Carlin lost in Woodbury County to Wendt by 56 votes, 1923 to 1867, but easily won Plymouth County by a 1724-1065 margin.

Wendt watched returns come in at the Plymouth County Courthouse.

He congratulated Carlin and thanked his supporters and campaign staff:

The special election was to fill the remaining year of former Senator Bill Anderson’s term.

Anderson resigned last month to become Cherokee’s Economic Development Director.

Carlin’s win means another special election will soon be held to fill his House District 6 seat representing part of Woodbury County for the upcoming legislative session.