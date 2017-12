BENSON RETIRES FROM 40 YEAR LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREER

A LONGTIME MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT HAS RETIRED.

SGT. DAVE BENSON IS TAKING OFF HIS BADGE AFTER A LONG CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT:

OC……..WITH THE COUNTY. ;13

BENSON IS A PAST POTENTATE OF THE ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE AND WILL CONTINUE SUPPORTING ACTIVITIES SUCH AS THE SHRINE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL:

OC…….PRETTY GOOD. ;14

BENSON WORKED AS A TRAFFIC INVESTIGATOR DURING HIS TIME WITH THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

HE ALSO SERVED AS A DARE OFFICER AND HELPED COLLECT BICYCLES FOR CHILDREN IN THE COUNTY AND TOOK PART IN OTHER YOUTH ACTIVITIES.