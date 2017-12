WOODBURY SUPERVISORS TO CONVENE IN LAWTON

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ON ON THE ROAD TONIGHT (MONDAY) FOR A SPECIAL MEETING IN LAWTON.

BOARD MEMBERS WILL MEET WITH THE MAYORS OF RURAL COMMUNITIES IN THE COUNTY IN A TOWN HALL MEETING AT 300 CEDAR STREET IN LAWTON.

THE AGENDA INCLUDES THE HIGHWAY 20 CORRIDOR EXPANSION, PROGRESS OF COMPREHENSIVE PLANS AND UPDATES FROM COUNTY DEPARTMENTS.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 6:30PM IN LAWTON.