TWO INJURED IN LAWTON CRASH

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A SEMI AND AN S-U-V ON HIGHWAY 20 IN LAWTON EARLY SUNDAY.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE EASTBOUND S-U-V CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND STRUCK THE WESTBOUND SEMI HEAD-ON AROUND 3:30AM NEAR THE PRONTO ON HIGHWAY 20 IN LAWTON.

THE MALE DRIVER WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH CRITICAL INJURIES.

A FEMALE PASSENGER WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO MERCY WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

BOTH VICTIMS HAD TO BE EXTRICATED FROM THE S-U-V.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED.

NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

HIGHWAY 20 WAS CLOSED BETWEEN 3:30AM AND 6AM SUNDAY IN LAWTON.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.