MIRACLE LEAGUE VANDAL SUSPECT PLEADS GUILTY

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS PLEADED GUILTY TO SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF FOR HIS ROLE IN VANDALIZING THE MIRACLE LEAGUE FIELD LAST SPRING.

32 YEAR OLD TRENT TADLOCK FACES UP TO FIVE YEARS IN PRISON AND WILL MAKE RESTITUTION OF UP TO $4514. 95 IN THE PLEA AGREEMENT MONDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

A CHARGE OF 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY WAS DISMISSED AS PART OF THE AGREEMENT.

TADLOCK ADMITTED BREAKING A SINK AND DRINKING FOUNTAIN AT THE MIRACLE LEAGUE FIELD LOCATED IN RIVERSIDE PARK THE NIGHT OF MARCH 26TH AND EARLY MORNING ON MARCH 27TH.

A SECOND PERSON, COLTEN STROMAN, IS ALSO CHARGED IN THE CASE.

SENTENCING FOR TADLOCK IS SET FOR FEBRUARY 5TH.