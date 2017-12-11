IOWA STATE SENATE ELECTION SET FOR TUESDAY

Northwest Iowa voters in State Senate District 3 head for the polls Tuesday to elect a new state senator.

Republican Jim Carlin of Sioux City and Democrat Todd Wendt of Le Mars are the candidates for the seat representing Plymouth and part of Woodbury County.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says there have been many requests for absentee ballots for the special election:

Plymouth County officials say they had 726 absentee requests with 562 returned as of early Monday afternoon.

Gill reminds voters that since it is a state election, you must vote in your own precinct:

Gill says many Sioux City residents are not eligible to vote in the election though:

The special election is to fill the remaining year of former Senator Bill Anderson’s term.