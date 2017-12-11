CITY COUNCIL PASSES 1ST READING OF CHANGE IN FIREWORKS ORDINANCE

The City Council has passed the first of three readings to amend Sioux City’s fireworks ordinance.
The council voted 3-2 to shorten the time residents may set off fireworks.
The new ordinance would allow fireworks to be used from July 3rd through July 4th from the hours of 1:00 P.M. until 11:00 P.M; and from December 31st from 1:00 P.M. until 12:30 A.M. on January 1st.
Councilman Alex Watters and Pete Groetken voted no, with Groetken concerned that the public needed more time to become aware of the change:
David Johnston lives in Morningside and supports the shorter time period.
He told council members there was plenty of public notice:
Another resident, Brent Watchorn,told council members he opposes shortening the time period and that two days was ridiculous:
The council will vote on the second reading next week.