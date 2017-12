Authorities say a Castana, Iowa man has died in a single-vehicle weekend crash in Monona County.

The Iowa State Patrol says 31-year-old Matthew Davis died of injuries he sustained when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and rolled into a ditch shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The vehicle rolled multiple times and Davis was ejected.

He was the only occupant.

A passing motorist discovered the accident.

The Patrol says the accident happened on county road L-20 south of Ticonic,