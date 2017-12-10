CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CHANGING FIREWORKS ORDINANCE

The City Council will vote Monday afternoon on amending Sioux City’s fireworks ordinance.

The council will consider shortening the time residents may set off fireworks to July 3 through July 4 from the hours of 1:00 P.M. until 11:00 P.M; and from December 31 from 1:00 P.M. until 12:30 A.M. on January 1st.

Councilman Alex Watters thinks shortening the time to shoot off the skyrockets and firecrackers is a good compromise:

OC……..beneficial to everyone. :16

Watters knows the ordinance won’t please everyone whether it’s changed or not:

OC…..best approach. :14

Currently, discharge of fireworks is permitted within the city from June 25th through July 4th from 1:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M; and December 30th through January 1st from 1:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M.

The council meeting begins at 4pm at city hall.