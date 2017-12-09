THREE HONORED WITH WAR EAGLE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD

Three recipients were honored Friday with the 2017 War Eagle Human Rights Award.

Dr. Richard Owens, Frank Baron and the Four Directions Community Center were recognized for their work that has positively improved lives in the Siouxland area.

Dr.Owens has spent countless hours as a volunteer working as a champion of the disabled.

Baron founded the Prejudice Elimination Workshop for high school juniors, which ran for 14 years.

He provides pro bono legal representation through Legal Aid and has provided free mediation services through the Human Rights Commission.

Frank LaMere accepted the award on behalf of the Four Directions Community Center.

The center serves Siouxland’s Native American Community.

Four Directions partners with the Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court Services to offer parenting classes and a batterers support group, among other programs.

Sioux City’s Human Rights Commission sponsors this event in observance of International Universal Human Rights Day, which was established in 1950.