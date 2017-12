LITTLE YELLOW DOG GOES HOME WITH TAILWAGGER MEMBER FOR $15,000

SAMMI, THE WHITE MALTESE AUCTIONED OFF AS THE 82ND ANNUAL LITTLE YELLOW DOG, WENT HOME WITH ONE OF THE TAILWAGGERS FROM THE ORGANIZATION THAT PUTS ON THE AUCTION EACH YEAR.

DARLENE ERICKSON, WHO HAS BEEN SECRETARY OF THE GROUP FOR THE PAST 25 YEARS, SUBMITTED THE WINNING BID OF $15-THOUSAND DOLLARS AT SATURDAY’S AUCTION IN THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE:

THE DOG WAS DONATED BY POWELL BROADCASTING AND NAMED SAMMI AFTER THE LATE SAM SELDON, WHO WAS THE CHIEF ENGINEER FOR THE RADIO BROADCAST OF THE AUCTION ON KSCJ FOR SEVERAL YEARS.

SELDON’S DAUGHTER, MARY ANNE BELLER, WAS AMONG THOSE ATTENDING THE AUCTION:

ERICKSON, WHO HAS WORKED FOR WELLS FARGO BANK FOR 45 YEARS, SAYS SHE PLANS TO RENAME THE PUPPY “DAISY”.

THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN OTHER CONTRIBUTIONS WERE DONATED SATURDAY, INCLUDING $5000 EACH FROM THE WAITT FAMILY FOUNDATION AND LEONARD GILL.

THE AUCTION BENEFITS THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW FUND TO PROVIDE CHRISTMAS TOYS FOR NEEDY SIOUXLAND CHILDREN.