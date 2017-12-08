RENOVATIONS PLANNED FOR DAKOTADOME

South Dakota’s Board of Regents has approved a $26 million dollar renovation of the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

The plan was passed unanimously by the regents during a meeting in Sioux Falls and sent to the Legislature.

The University of South Dakota, which is home to the stadium, plans to submit a request for a proposal to architects by the end of the month.

Plans include expanding the football locker rooms and office, replacing portable bleachers with permanent seats, additional restrooms and more concession areas.

The DakotaDome was opened as a multi-sport venue in 1979 and originally had an air-inflated roof.

That was replaced by a solid roof in 2001.

Photo courtesy USD