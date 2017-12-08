HERNANDEZ SENTENCED TO PRISON IN DEATH OF 15 YEAR OLD GIRL

A Denison, Iowa man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for vehicular homicide and eight drug and alcohol related accounts.

26-year-old Ramon Hernandez was sentenced Friday in Crawford County District Court for the death of 15 year old Yoana Acosta last January 18th.

Hernandez was convicted in October in the death of Acosta, who drowned after Hernandez drove a car she was a passenger in, into the Boyer River near Denison.

Hernandez and three other teens safely escaped the vehicle.

Court documents state Hernandez allegedly provided marijuana to the four teens hours before the vehicle he was driving crashed into the river.

Hernandez must serve ten years in prison before being eligible for parole.

