CONE PARK ADVANCE PASSES AVAILABLE NOW

The city began making snow at Cone Park’s tubing hill this week and plans for a grand opening are continuing.

Advance tickets for tubing and the ice skating rink are available for $7 each now through December 15th.

The cards must be purchased in person at the Parks and Recreation Office in the Long Lines Family Rec Center on Gordon Drive, Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The skating rink will tentatively open in the middle of January.

A tentative public opening for the park is set for December 21st.