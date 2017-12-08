IT’S ALMOST TIME TO RENEW YOUR PET LICENSES IN SIOUX CITY

2017 is winding down, so it’s time for local pet owners to renew their licenses for 2018.

Captain Lisa Claeys of the Sioux City Police Department says the 2018 pet tags are now available at City Hall, the Animal Adoption and Rescue located at 2400 Hawkeye Drive, or at participating veterinarians’ offices:

Claeys says this is especially important if you own a pit bull breed of dog:

All pet licenses expire on December 31st of the license year.

There is also a city ordinance limiting the number of dogs and cats allowed in residential zoned areas of town.

The ordinance limits each household to three animals with no more than two from the same species.