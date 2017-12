$57 MILLION RESTORATION ANNOUNCED FOR WARRIOR HOTEL

AFTER 40 YEARS OF STANDING EMPTY ON THE CORNER OF 6TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS, SIOUX CITY’S WARRIOR HOTEL MAY SOON BE RETURNING TO ITS FORMER GLORY.

RESTORATION ST. LOUIS IS PARTNERING WITH BUILDING OWNER LEW WEINBERG AND LOCAL DEVELOPERS IN A $57-MILLION DOLLAR PLAN TO TURN THE WARRIOR AND THE ADJOINING DAVIDSON BUILDING INTO A GRAND HOTEL AND APARTMENT AND RETAIL HUB.

SPOKESMAN ROGER CAUDRON SAYS THE WARRIOR WILL FLY THE BANNER OF A MARRIOTT AUTOGRAPH HOTEL:

OC………OF THE STRUCTURE. :16

CAUDRON SAYS THE 146 ROOM HOTEL WOULD HAVE A POOL AND SIX LANES OF BOWLING IN THE BASEMENT, A DAY SPA AND GRAND STAIRCASE ON THE FIRST FLOOR, PLUS A 10TH FLOOR ROOFTOP RESTAURANT.

THE WARRIOR WILL ALSO HAVE A SECOND FLOOR GRAND LOBBY WITH A BALLROOM AND RESTAURANT.

THE DAVIDSON BUILDING WOULD HAVE 22 TO 25 APARTMENTS AND LOCALLY OWNED ETHNIC RESTAURANTS AND RETAIL SPACE.

THE PROJECT’S FINANCING IS SOMEWHAT DEPENDENT ON THE CURRENT FEDERAL TAX DEBATE GOING ON IN WASHINGTON.

CAUDRON SAYS HISTORIC TAX CREDITS ARE CRITICAL TO AROUND 20 PER CENT OF THE PROJECT’S COST:

OC……..10 MILLION DOLLAR GAP. ;16

THE HOUSE AND SENATE ARE DEBATING REDUCING THE SCOPE OF THAT PROGRAM IN THEIR RESPECTIVE VERSIONS OF THE NEW TAX CODE.

THE WARRIOR OPENED IN 1930 WHILE THE SIX STORY DAVIDSON BUILDING WAS THE CITY’S FIRST HIGH RISE, OPENING IN 1914.

CAUDRON HOPES TO HAVE THE PROJECT BID OUT IN MARCH WITH CONSTRUCTION STARTING BY JUNE.

IF THE TIMELINE PROCEEDS AS EXPECTED, THE NEW WARRIOR MARRIOTT AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTEL WOULD OPEN TWO YEARS LATER IN 2020.