GRASSLEY DROPPED FROM TAX CONFERENCE COMMITTEE

Senator Chuck Grassley sent a tweet Thursday morning stating he had been “dropped” as a member of the Congressional conference committee that will come up with a final version of the federal tax bill.

He said he won’t be “in the front line fighting” for what he and Trump believe should be in tax package.

Grassley is the senior Republican member and former chairman of the Senate Finance Committee that writes tax policy.

Last week, Grassley sparked attention with a comment about the estate tax, stating that eliminating the estate tax rewards people who save and invest rather than those who spend “every darn penny they have, whether it’s on booze or women or movies.”

This week, Grassley gave an explanation for those comments:

Grassley told Radio Iowa his comments were about two fictional people — one who saves and one who “doesn’t save anything.”:

Protesters have been leaving empty liquor bottles outside Grassley’s Des Moines office.

The Iowa Citizen Action Network released a statement saying Grassley’s earlier comments show just how far removed he has become from the hard working Iowans he is supposed to represent.

