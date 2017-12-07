FORMER USD FOOTBALL PLAYERS PLEAD NOT GUILTY TO SEX ASSAULT CHARGES

Two University of South Dakota football players accused in a sexual assault have pleaded not guilty in state court.

Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson appeared in court Thursday to enter their pleas.

Rambo is charged with felony rape and Williamson with felony attempted rape.

According to police, a woman says Rambo and Williamson entered a bedroom where she was having consensual sex with another player and assaulted her October 22nd at the off-campus residence the three players shared.

All three players have been suspended indefinitely from the team.

Williamson’s attorney asked to withdraw from the case citing a busy caseload, but Judge Cheryle Gering denied the request after Williamson said he wanted the attorney to remain.

Williamson is also facing a more recent rape charge separate from the alleged October 22nd attack.

