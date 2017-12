No injuries were reported in a house fire Wednesday night in Morningside.

Lt. Ryan Collins of Sioux City Fire Rescue says crews were sent to 3628 Green Avenue around 7:30pm:

OC………second story alone. :09

Collins says the two occupants were able to safely exit the home:

OC…..neighbors house. :12

Collins says the cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials:

OC………nearby combustibles. :08

The home has been red-tagged by City Officials.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH