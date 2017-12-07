DISPLACED SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS FILE LAWSUITS AGAINST CITY & BIG OX ENERGY

The first three of what are expected to be several lawsuits by South Sioux residents displaced from their homes by odors have been filed against the city of South Sioux City and Big Ox Energy.

The lawsuits were filed by attorney David Domina on behalf of Jonathan and Betty Goodier, David and Maria DeLeon and Michael and Jacqueline Klassen.

They are among 26 home owners displaced from their homes in the fall of 2016 by strong odors and gases they claim backed up from the city’s sewer system.

The lawsuits claim the odors and gases came from the Big Ox Energy plant and threatened the residents health and ruined the property and value of their homes.

Big Ox Energy issued a statement denying the allegations in the lawsuits.

South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist says neither the city nor their attorney are commenting on the lawsuits at this time.