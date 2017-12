CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE REPORTED ROBBERY-KIDNAPPING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN A ROBBERY AND KIDNAPPING LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY AN OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP AT 27TH AND JENNINGS JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT.

AS THE VEHICLE SPED AWAY A SUSPECT THREW A GUN OUT OF THE WINDOW.

THE VEHICLE WAS FOUND UNOCCUPIED IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS.

A SHORT TIME LATER, OFFICERS WERE FLAGGED DOWN BY AN INDIVIDUAL WHO SAID HE WAS ROBBED AND KIDNAPPED AT GUNPOINT FROM HIS HOME AND FORCED INTO THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE.

HE SAYS HE ESCAPED WHEN POLICE TRIED TO PULL OVER THE VEHICLE.

INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN THE ROBBERY AT A HOME IN THE 2700 BLOCK OF VIRGINIA.

ONE VICTIM WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

NO NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED AND THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.