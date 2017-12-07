CANCER SUX COMEDY ROX RELEASE FUNDRAISING TOTALS

Organizers of the annual Cancer Sux Comedy Rox event held October 14th say the 6th annual fundraiser was a success.

John Olson says more than $5,100 was raised to benefit local cancer care-related causes in Siouxland.

Olson’s father passed away in 2011 from lung cancer.

The proceeds from Cancer Sux Comedy Rox benefits those in need of assistance during cancer treatment and the patient assistance fund at June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Over the past six years, nearly $40,000 has been raised by the event.