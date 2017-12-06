WOODBURY SUPERVISORS VOTE DOWN OPENING MEETINGS WITH PUBLIC PRAYER

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in northwest Iowa has voted 4-1 against having a public prayer before opening a board meeting.

Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung had proposed the resolution of a solemn prayer to be led by a different supervisor at each weekly meeting or hold a moment of silence.

The resolution said the rest of the supervisors could not overturn the choice by the board member making the choice.

The county board’s current practice is to observe a moment of silence.

The four supervisors who voted against allowing the public prayer all said they pray during the weekly moment of silence, but feared possible legal action over public prayers at public meetings.