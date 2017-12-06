STATE SENATE CANDIDATES DISCUSS ISSUES FACING IOWA LAWMAKERS

Northwest Iowa voters in State Senate District 3 heard from the candidates hoping to fill that seat in a forum broadcast on KSCJ and KLEM Radio Wednesday.

Republican Jim Carlin of Sioux City and Democrat Todd Wendt of Le Mars spoke about issues facing voters in Plymouth and Woodbury Counties.

Carlin, who currently serves in the Iowa house, says he wants to see the legislature take on tax and health care reform in the upcoming session:

OC………….loss coverage. :24

Wendt served as the Le Mars Public School Superintendent for 17 years before retiring in June.

He says he will be an advocate not just for education, but in many other areas:

OC…….person over party. ;23

The special election to fill the remaining year of former Senator Bill Anderson’s term takes place next Tuesday, December 12th.