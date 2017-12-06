SIOUX CITY POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN NORTH BOMB THREAT INCIDENT

Sioux City Police have arrested a student in connection to Tuesday’s bomb threat against North High School.

Police say the unidentified student is charged with false reporting concerning the placement of any incendiary or explosive device, a class D felony.

The Sioux City School district says the threat was identified by a student that saw the message displayed on a Minecraft message board.

Police searched the school, students were evacuated and no devices were found.

The investigation of the incident is continuing.