PART OF WEST 28TH STREET TO CLOSE FOR REPAIRS

The city engineering division will close West 28th Street between Hamilton Boulevard and Center Street near the Marketplace Mall on Thursday morning.

The closure will allow a private contractor to make utility repairs in the area.

The work is set to begin at 9am and is anticipated to last until 5pm.

A detour is available via Hamilton Boulevard to West 23rd Street to Myrtle Street.

Access to businesses will be maintained from Hamilton Boulevard.