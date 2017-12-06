LE MARS COUNCIL APPRO0VES PLYWOOD TRAIL AGREEMENT WITH MERRILL

The Le Mars City Council has approved an agreement with the Merrill City Council regarding the proposed Ply-wood recreational trail.

The trail that would connect Le Mars to Merrill, to Hinton and on into Sioux City.

Le Mars Councilman Clark Goodchild had concerns that the trail would be incomplete, and constructed in pieces.

Trail board members appeared before the council to answer questions and assured Goodchild that although the specific trail has not yet been determined, they believe a final trail would be proposed to the public sometime in January.

They say fund raising activities are continuing, and meetings with land-owners are taking place.

The council voted five to zero vote in favor of the agreement with Merrill for the Plywood Recreational trail.