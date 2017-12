HEELAN PREPARES TO OPEN NEW ACADEMIC CLASSROOM BUILDING

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WILL OPEN THE ACADEMIC CLASSROOM WING TO THEIR NEW HIGH SCHOOL IN JANUARY.

HEELAN PRINCIPAL CHRIS BORK GAVE A MEDIA TOUR OF THE 55-THOUSAND SQUARE FOOT ADDITION CONTAINING 29 CLASSROOMS, A MEDIA CENTER AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES ON WEDNESDAY.

BORK SAYS NEW TECHNOLOGY WILL BE A HIGHLIGHT OF THE BUILDING FOR STUDENTS:

SENIOR NATALIE CALLAHAN IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEW CLASSROOMS:

BORK, WHO HAS BEEN AT HEELAN FOR 2O YEARS, SAYS THE MOVE FROM THE NEARLY 70 YEAR OLD HEELAN BUILDING INTO THE NEW QUARTERS STARTS ON CHRISTMAS BREAK, DECEMBER 21ST:

ONE NEW AMENITY IS AN ELEVATOR, SOMETHING BORK SAYS WILL END AN ANNUAL PRANK PULLED BY UPPER CLASSMEN IN THE OLD HEELAN BUILDING:

THE NEXT PHASE FOR THE NEW HEELAN CAMPUS WILL INCLUDE COMPLETION OF A GYM WITH FOUR LOCKER ROOMS FOR BOTH BOYS AND GIRLS SPORTS ACTIVITIES.