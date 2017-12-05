POLICE INVESTIGATE NORTH HIGH BOMB THREAT

Sioux City Police are investigating a bomb threat against North High School.

The Sioux City School district says the threat was identified by a student that saw the message displayed on a Minecraft message board.

It stated the bomb was allegedly scheduled to go off at 1:28 pm Tuesday.

School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says student safety was the top priority and a school evacuation was ordered:

OC….North Middle School. :16

Police searched the North High campus and found no threatening device.

Lt. Pat McCann says police will work to determine the identity of the culprit:

OC……with prosecution. :13

The students were brought back to the school after police signaled an all clear for the campus and then were dismissed for the day.

Dr. Gausman says the North students and staff responded to the threat well:

OC…….staff members. :13

Evening activities scheduled for Tuesday at North were to proceed as normal.