FIRST BLAST OF WINTER RESULTS IN SEVERAL LOCAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

THE FIRST BOUT OF WINTER WEATHER IN SIOUXLAND RESULTED IN SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS MONDAY NIGHT.

SGT JASON ALLEN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS RESPONDED TO TEN ACCIDENT CALLS BETWEEN 6PM AND 10PM BECAUSE OF ICY STREETS:

SALT TRUCKS WERE DISPATCHED BY THE CITY THROUGH THE NIGHT AND SGT. ALLEN SAYS THE MORNING COMMUTE WENT FAIRLY WELL FOR DRIVERS TUESDAY:

ALLEN SAYS SINCE THIS WAS OUR FIRST ENCOUNTER WITH WINTER IN MONTHS, IT’S TIME TO REMEMBER YOUR WINTER DRIVING HABITS:

CITY POLICE HAD RESPONDED TO JUST ONE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON THE MORNING COMMUTE TUESDAY IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE FIRST BLAST OF WINTER.