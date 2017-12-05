E.P.A ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH BIG OX ENERGY (UPDATE)

Federal officials with the E.P.A. say Big Ox Energy has agreed to a $50,000 settlement with them over alleged violations at their plant in South Sioux City.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Big Ox Energy also agreed to work with the EPA and the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality to prevent future chemical releases like those that occurred at the company’s plant last year.

EPA investigators found in January that Big Ox discharges at its South Sioux City plant contributed to the creation of toxic gases that sickened a plant worker.

The EPA clarified Tuesday night that there is no allegation in the settlement that hydrogen sulfide gas infiltrated 26 South Sioux City homes, and is for a one time incident at the plant that was settled with OSHA.

The EPA’s earlier statement referred to the company’s renewable energy plant being a contributor to toxic odors that displaced 26 households from their homes in 2016.

Many of those residents have not returned to those homes a year later.

Big Ox Energy says they have proactively worked to ensure that their highly regulated operations have not and will not cause any adverse impacts to the safety or health of the local community.