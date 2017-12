AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS RESPONDS TO 4TH STREET OBJECTIONS

ONE OF THE BOARD MEMBERS OF AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS SAYS HE IS DISAPPOINTED THAT NINE BUSINESSES IN THE HISTORIC 4TH STREET AREA NO LONGER WANT THE CHARITY MOTORCYCLE THEMED EVENT HELD THERE.

ANDY PHILLIPS SAYS AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS IS ALREADY STARTING TO LOOK FOR A NEW VENUE:

SEVERAL BUSINESSES SENT A JOINT LETTER TO FESTIVAL CHAIRMAN BRIAN HALL, STATING THEY OBJECT TO HAVING THEIR STOREFRONTS AND STREETS BLOCKED BY THE EVENT AND REQUEST THERE BE NO ATTEMPT TO HOLD THE EVENT THERE.

PHILLIPS UNDERSTANDS THEIR OBJECTIONS, BUT SAYS AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS NEEDS TO CHARGE ADMISSION AND CONTROL ENTRANCE TO THE AREA WHERE THEIR CONCERTS ARE TAKING PLACE:

THE OWNER OF ONE BUSINESS MENTIONED IN THAT LETTER, BOB NETTLETON OF BUFFALO ALICE, SAYS HE DOES NOT OPPOSE AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS AND WELCOMES THEM ON 4TH STREET.

NETTLETON SAYS HIS BUSINESS WAS PUT ON THE LIST OF OPPOSITION WITHOUT HIS AUTHORIZATION.

SOME OF THE AFFECTED BUSINESSES SAY THEY DO NOT BENEFIT FROM AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS AND ARE NOT WILLING TO LOSE A DAY OR TWO WORTH OF REVENUE.

PHILLIPS SAYS WHILE HE WOULD LIKE TO KEEP THE FESTIVAL ON 4TH STREET, HE DOUBTS THAT CAN HAPPEN:

PHILLIPS MADE HIS COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S OPEN LINE.