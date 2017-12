AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS MAY BE FORCED TO RELOCATE FROM 4TH STREET

TEN BUSINESSES LOCATED ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA SAY THEY NO LONGER WANT TO BE INVOLVED WITH AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS.

THE GROUP SENT A LETTER TO BRIAN HALL, CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL CHARITY MOTORCYCLE FESTIVAL, STATING THAT THEY OBJECT TO HAVING THEIR STOREFRONTS AND STREET BLOCKED BY THE EVENT AND REQUEST THERE BE NO ATTEMPT TO HOLD THE EVENT THERE.

THE GROUP INCLUDES REBOS, BUFFALO ALICE, STUDIO 427, AALFS MANUFACTURING, SOHO’S KITCHEN AND BAR, M’S, THE DIVING ELK, AVE MEDICAL SPA, AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE AND ANTIQUES ON 4TH.

THE GROUP ALSO SENT COPIES OF THE LETTER TO DOWNTOWN PARTNERS, THE CITY COUNCIL AND THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT.

THE BUSINESSES SAY THEY MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT NOW TO GIVE AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS AS MUCH TIME AS POSSIBLE TO RELOCATE AND THAT THEY WISH THEM THE BEST WITH THE EVENT.

AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS HAS NOT ISSUED A FORMAL REPLY TO THE GROUP.