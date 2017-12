STABBING SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL, ONE TO JAIL

ONE WOMAN WAS SENT TO THE HOSPITAL, WHILE ANOTHER WENT TO JAIL FOR A STABBING SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE 600 BLOCK OF 14TH STREET AT 4:13 P.M. FOR A STABBING.

A FEMALE WAS FOUND WITH STAB WOUNDS TO HER LEG AND HAND AND TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH NON LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

AUTHORITIES LOCATED THE SUSPECT, 36 YEAR OLD ANNE M. FELICIA, A SHORT TIME LATER AT HER RESIDENCE.

AS OFFICERS WERE SERVING A SEARCH WARRANT, FELICIA ALLEGEDLY THREW A KNIFE TOWARD THE COPS, BUT NO ONE WAS INJURED.

FELICIA WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON WILLFUL INJURY AND ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER CHARGES.