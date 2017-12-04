SPENCER MAN ARRESTED BY POLICE AFTER PURSUIT OF TRACTOR

A suspect driving a stolen tractor in Spencer in the middle of the night early Saturday is facing charges after leading police on a slow speed pursuit.

Spencer police received a report of someone driving a tractor at 1:35 a.m. in the parking lot of First English Lutheran Church.

When police tried to stop the tractor, the driver drove away into residential areas.

During the slow speed pursuit the tractor driver swerved at officers several times while they attempted to deploy stop sticks.

The tractor driver eventually drove onto a lawn where he used the tractor to purposely strike a police car.

The driver, 38 year old Jeremy Starkson of Spencer, was then removed from the tractor and arrested.

Police say Starkson allegedly stole the tractor from a Spencer residence earlier that night.

Starkson was booked into the Clay County Jail and charged with eluding, reckless driving, driving while barred, assault on persons of certain occupations with a dangerous weapon, operation without owners consent and first degree theft.

He remains in custody in the Clay County Jail.