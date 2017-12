ONE DEAD IN SEMI ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

One person is dead following a rollover crash of a semi-trailer in rural Woodbury County Sunday morning.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s office says the crash happened shortly after 8am in the 2300 block of Deer Run Trail.

Investigators say the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was taken to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.