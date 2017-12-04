KSCJ TO BROADCAST IOWA 3RD DISTRICT SENATE CANDIDATES FORUM

Voters in part of Woodbury and Plymouth County will soon go to the polls to elect a new state senator for Iowa’s Third District.

Republican Jim Carlin of Sioux City and Democrat Todd Wendt of Le Mars are the candidates for that state senate seat.

Powell Broadcasting will broadcast a forum with them this Wednesday to discuss state issues of interest on KSCJ and our sister station KLEM in Le Mars at 10:30 a.m.

KSCJ News Director Woody Gottburg and Dennis Morrice of KLEM will talk with the candidates about those topics that are important to you the voter to help you make an informed decision in electing your new state senator.

Join us here on KSCJ at 10:30 am on December 6th.