IOWA VOTER I.D. CARDS TO BE MAILED SOON

Iowa’s Secretary of State says his office is beginning to mail paper identification cards as part of a new law requiring voters to show ID at the polls.

Paul Pate says 123,000 registered voters will be sent the non-photo ID cards automatically:

OC…….non drivers i.d. :15

The Iowa Legislature passed a law last spring requiring voters to show acceptable identification at the polls, arguing it’ll maintain election integrity.

Acceptable identification will be an Iowa driver’s license, an Iowa non-driver’s ID, a U.S. passport, military identification or veterans ID.

The identification requirement goes into effect in 2019, though voters without acceptable ID in 2018 must sign an oath acknowledging they will need it soon.

In 2019, those voters will be offered a provisional ballot.