BLACKHAWK SENTENCED FOR THEFT OF CASINO FUNDS

The former chairman of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has been sentenced in federal court for his role in theft of funds from the WinnaVegas Casino.

63-year-old John Blackhawk of Winnebago was sentenced to five years of probation and 150 hours of community service.

Blackhawk was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $36,000.

Prosecutors say beginning in 2013 and continuing through September of 2014, Blackhawk began taking unauthorized disbursements from the WinnaVegas Casino and Resort in the total amount of $36,000.

The disbursements were in the form of gift certificates which he did not pay for and deposits to a re-loadable debit card.

The disbursements were in addition to the salary Blackhawk received from the Winnebago Tribe as a tribal council member, but the disbursements were not paid through the payroll department of the Winnebago Tribe and were never authorized at a regular or special meeting of the tribal council.

The disbursements were concealed from the Winnebago Gaming Commission which oversaw the operations of the casino.