NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL TO FACE REVENUE SHORTFALL & BUDGET CUTS

Nebraska lawmakers are gearing up for a short but busy session next month that’s likely to be marked by a state budget shortfall and a renewed push to cut taxes.

The $173 million shortfall forecast for the current two-year budget cycle will loom especially large for lawmakers who had to reduce funding for state services in this past year’s session.

When senators reconvene for a 60-day session on January 3rd, they likely will face pressure to cut more.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says lawmakers have reached the point that every budget cut will effect residents.

One potential source of revenue is internet sales tax.

State Senator Joni Albrecht, who represents Dakota County, says the Unicameral is waiting to see how the courts rule on South Dakota’s lawsuit to collect tax on internet sales in that state:

OC………courts first. :16

Scheer says he wants senators to demonstrate how they’ll pay for any legislation that increases spending or reduces revenue.

He does expect lawmakers will look for ways to reduce property taxes.