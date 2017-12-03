Iowa Invited to New Era Pinstripe Bowl to Play Boston College

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has accepted an invitation to play Boston College at the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:15 (CT). The game will be televised by ESPN from Yankee Stadium.

“Our football program and the University of Iowa are excited to be invited to participate at the Pinstripe Bowl,” said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Athletics Director Chair Gary Barta. “The Yankee brand is world renowned, and Yankee Stadium is a must see bucket list item for most sports fans.”

“Coach Kirk Ferentz, his staff, and our student-athletes, are excited to extend the season with this opportunity, and to build on the momentum from our win at Nebraska. We look forward to visiting New York and performing in an area of the country where many of our fans and alumni don’t often have the chance to see our team in person. We’re looking forward to our first ever up against ACC opponent Boston College”

TICKET INFORMATION

The University of Iowa Athletics Ticket Office is now accepting online bowl orders at hawkeyesports.com/tickets. Fans may also order tickets by calling 1-800-IAHAWKS Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Priority-point order deadline is Friday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

Official bowl travel packages are available at iowasportstours.com. For more information visit: pinstripebowl.com.

IOWA IN THE POSTSEASON AND AGAINST THE ACC

The Hawkeyes are making their 31st bowl game appearance, and their first in New York. Iowa has posted a 14-15-1 record in 30 previous bowl games.

The Pinstripe Bowl marks the first ever meeting between Iowa and Boston College. The Eagles are 7-5 overall this season, including a 4-4 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hawkeyes are 8-11 all-time, but has won four straight against current members of the ACC. That includes a 24-14 win over No. 9 Georgia Tech at the 2010 FedEx Orange Bowl.

IOWA IN 2017

Iowa tied for third in the Big Ten Conference West Division with a record of 7-5, including 4-5 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes played the sixth toughest schedule in college football, per the Jeff Sagarin ratings. Iowa’s 12 opponents in 2017 have a combined record of 91-55 (.623). Iowa’s three nonconference opponents (Wyoming, Iowa State, North Texas) are a combined 23-13. Iowa played three top 10 teams, losing to No. 4 Penn State on the final play of the game, and at No. 6 Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes’ biggest win of the year was a 55-24 victory over No. 3 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa ranks third among Big Ten teams in bowl appearances and is bowl eligible for the 16th time under coach head Kirk Ferentz. Iowa has posted a 6-8 bowl record under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Since the 2001 season, only Ohio State and Wisconsin have won more bowl games (including the FBS championship game), than Iowa.